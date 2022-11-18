Tinubu exposes his major Critics as ambitious

The Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday said those criticising him over his choice of Kashim Shettima as his running mate in the 2023 polls had approached him for the position.

He said most of them were close to him, adding that they had indicated interest to become his running mate, an overture he claimed he bluntly turned down.

Tinubu spoke during an interactive session with the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria in Abuja, led by Archbishop Daniel Ukoh.

The APC standard bearer’s choice of Shettima, a fellow Muslim and former Borno State governor had generated a groundswell of opposition and criticisms from many Nigerians, including the leadership of CAN.

Among the critics of the Muslim-Muslim ticket was Babachir Lawal, a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation and close ally of Tinubu, who described the decision as “a disastrous error.’’

Also, a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, who was opposed to the idea, asked Christians in Nigeria not to waste their votes on the APC candidate in the 2023 election.

A prominent Christian leader and Bishop of the Diocese of Sokoto, Fr. Mathew Kukah, said the ruling party was insensitive to settle for same faith ticket despite squandering power and misallocating opportunities given to them in 2015.

But addressing Christian leaders at the Ecumenical Centre in Abuja, the former Lagos State governor dismissed the claims that he planned to Islamise Nigeria with his choice of Shettima as the Vice-Presidential candidate.

He said, “People have reacted harshly to my selection. They are because they are my friends, they lobbied me and wanted to be my running mate but I bluntly rejected them. The rumour that this is some plot to suppress the Christian community is untrue and unfortunate. I don’t have that kind of agenda.

The bucks stop on my table, not on the vice- president’s table unless so delegated. He cannot even forgive convicted inmates if I don’t delegate the power to him. What is the vice- president?

‘’I can no more suppress the Christians of this nation than I can suppress the Christians in my own household, my very family.

I dare not contest the presidential position in my house because I will lose, they are all Christians.

If I did not Islamise my family, I cannot Islamise Nigeria. It is awful to hear such allegations.

We cannot make progress if we continue to follow that path in the country. Religions will not help us. It won’t do any good to us. “

The APC presidential candidate pointed out that a Christian running mate would have been politically easier, saying that was not his way.

He said, “Why a Shettima? Why the same faith ticket? These are irrelevant to the well-being of our country. I did not choose him so that we could form the same faith ticket.

I chose him because I want a progressive government and people- based ideology ticket.

“I chose him thinking of who will best help me govern than who will best help me worship. Picking a Christian running mate would have been politically easier but that is not my way.

The easy way is rarely the right one. The selection of a running mate is at once a very momentous yet very intimate decision.’’

Appealing for the Christian leader’s support, the former Lagos State governor stated, ‘’We are all here and witnessed Obasanjo and Atiku publicly fighting.

We are asking for your votes; think twice, look at our records, and the way we have behaved in one office before the other before you take a decision.

How best has a Christian and a Muslim President worked for Nigeria? Maybe one of these days we will have a Christian/Christian ticket.

The person that I know will help me in the election is the person I have chosen.”

He explained that he relied on the aspect of the constitution which preached oneness, adding that he sought to be the president not on the basis of religionIx

Tinubu stressed that anyone who did not believe in the equality of all should not run for President in Nigeria.

He added, “I seek to become President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria neither on religious grounds nor on faith.

I depend on the prefix of the constitution of Nigeria : ‘’We the people of Nigeria, we agree to choose democracy.’’

” Nigerians as equals and as brothers and sisters in our national family.

‘’This means no one is inherently inferior or superior to anyone else, regardless of faith, place of origin, social status and gender.

“Anyone who does not hold this fair and equitable view should not run for president in a country such as ours. My belief in the need for secular government and faith-based organisations to work in unison is not something adopted recently to benefit my campaign.”