Tinubu yabs Obasanjo, Atiku & Obi



Tinubu accused former President Olusegun Obasanjo of frustrating his move to solve the power problem in Lagos when he was the governor of the state, adding that he could have ended the epileptic power supply in the country.

He said, “I was the first governor to bring in independent power generation to the country.

Obasanjo, a fellow Yoruba man was the President then, rejected it. If not, we would have been out of this problem since then.

I can tell it to his face, I will say it again and again. He stopped that project. “

Tinubu also took a swipe at the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and his Labour Party counterpart, Peter Obi, saying they have not laid any legacy to deserve to be elected as president.

He said, “I know you will be talking to others as you have the right to do but they will come here and tell you anything.

Some are perpetual runners, they know their records, some disobeyed and later turn to obedient.

What legacies have they left? How many people have they developed? I have built people, where are their records?”

He promised to engage with the CAN leadership on a regular basis if elected.

“If elected, my doors will be open to you and you will be consulted regularly on the affairs of this country,’’ he promised.

