Sammie Okposo Is Dead !..How it happened

Gospel singer, SAMMIE OKPOSO is said to have died .

The popular music producer well known for his internationally well rated song Welu Welu slumped at the early hours of today, Friday, November 25, 2022.

All attempt to revived him proved abortive ..he died shortly thereafter, close allies mentioned

Sammie Okposo (born 30 May 1971) is an international Nigerian gospel artist. He is also a music producer, psalmist, and CEO of Zamar Entertainment. He released his first album Addicted in 2004.

Nigerian gospel singer, Sammie Okposo, later assured his wife of forever love as both mark their 12th wedding anniversary, early July this year.

Sammie Okposo died barely two years after he has narrated how God saved his life while driving on the 3rd Mainland Bridge in Lagos on Saturday, May 16, 2020.

He had written on Instagram: “I was not going to post this because I had already thanked praised and worshiped God for delivering me from death Saturday, May 16th, 2020, but this is something to brag about and testify of the miracle-working power of God I have a very BIG God who is always by my side to deliver me.

“The image you see is my car propeller shaft that pulled off whilst I was in motion just before it happened I was doing 100/120 mph on the 3rd mainland bridge connecting to CMS and then to Surulere my destination as I was driving suddenly I heard a voice “SLOW DOWN.”

“So immediately I reduced my speed to 60mph, 10 seconds after reducing my speed from 120mph to 60mph the propeller shaft of my car pulled off with a loud noise.

“Just imagine what would have happened if the voice of God did not prompt me to slow down imagine what would have happened if I was still on 120mph when the propeller shaft of my car pulled off.

“Oh Jesus Oh Jesus Oh Jesus thank you my saviour my deliverer my protector my shield I’m alive because of you Jesus. I am fine no scratch nothing missing nothing broken, yet again the devil and his cohorts have failed, and they will continue to fail.”

Okposo made headlines early in the year after he publicly apologised to his wife, Ozioma for cheating on her with another lady in the United States.

In the apology which was shared on his Instagram page, the singer lamented over the incident which he noted happened in 2021.

The singer further stated that the development has seen him step aside from ministerial work until “full restoration.”