Davido marries Chioma secretly @ grieving moment !

Recently bereaved Singer David Adeleke has been spotted with wedding ring at uncle’s inauguration.

It was their first public appearance since the death of their son. Ifeanyi in their private swimming pool.

Fans of singer, Davido are going wild with joy as a video of the singer with a wedding ring has surfaced online.

The singer made his first public appearance following the loss of his son at his uncle’s inauguration.

Photos and videos of him wearing a wedding band, on his ring finger has made it’s way on the internet.

This has left many excited over the possibility that he is married to Chioma.

There were talks before now that special love for Chioma may be because of his son ,ifeanyi. Now that the son is no more and Davido has put a lie to insinuations.

The secret liaison and exchange of wedding ring at the low moments in their life,is said to be a reassurance of love..

One Dapper Dan wrote, “Married Man…. check his ring finger! Davido no go minus! Happy to see this man outside again

One Mommy Chizzy wrote, “Awww Davido first appearance to His uncle’s swearing in ceremony. He’s showing y’all his wedding ring. God continue to console David and his wife Chioma in Jesus mighty name amen. My heart is heavy

One Torlah wrote, “Spot thag Davido wedding ring

One Naija Tabloid wrote, “Davido spotted with wedding ring as he steps out for Uncle’s inauguration

One Temitope wrote, “Wait, no be wedding ring dey Davido hand so. Where is Chioma?

One Estrella wrote, “I think Davido truly got married cos I’ve never seen him wear a ring on that finger

One Tomiwa wrote, “Davido just flaunt he’s hand and I saw a ring on him my man is married

Iyawo Bruno wrote, “Sight that ring on Davido’s hand, he’s finally married to Chioma. Congratulations OBO”.

