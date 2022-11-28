Fayemi’s wife arrested in Dubai for money laundering !

A Nigerian female journalist, Abimbola Olajumoke Olawumi, has raised the alarm over the threat of her life by the former governor of Ekiti State Dr Kayode Fayemi and his wife Bisi Fayemi.

Abimbola, who is an indigene of Iyin Ekiti wrote a petition to Amnesty International Nigeria, to help in granting protection to her life and family.

Full petition written to Amnesty International:

I am crying to you for help because my Life is in Danger.

I am a female journalist, Abimbola Olajumoke Olawumi, In Nigeria. I write this petition to Amnesty International Nigeria, to help in granting protection to myself and my family, as I am currently being harassed, intimidated and threatened by the former governor of my state: Dr Kayode Fayemi, his wife: Bisi Adeleye Fayemi and their brother-in-law: Demola Obanise.

I have been receiving calls from strange numbers and even the Department of State Services, DSS, has also been detailed to get me arrested by all means, because I recently published on social media, a case of money laundering, involving Bisi Adeleye Fayemi, the wife of the former governor, in Dubai, in 2018. The case was covered up after she was arrested in Dubai and because they enjoyed immunity, while in office (2018-2022) they could not be prosecuted, for all corruption, money laundering, improper handling of state’s finances, diversion of billions of Naira of public funds, human rights abuses and other criminal activities, which the duo were involved in.

My crime was being consistent in my criticism of the former governor and his wife, on how they were running the state, since 2018.

I received a phone call from one Mr. Williams from the Department of State Security (DSS) on 15th November, 2022, asking me to report in their office as regards a petition brought to their office by one Demola Obanise (Kayode Fayemi’s brother-in-law).

Since then, my mobile line is being tracked and I’m being trailed by hoodlums and hired thugs, to which I no longer feel safe in my state and using my mobile lines has become a problem.

Recently, former Governor Fayemi had mobilized security agencies and some disgruntled members to impeach a democratically elected Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Hon. Gboyega Aribisogan, as a Journalist, I again, raised my voice against the illegality, this and a number of other human rights abuses, are things I have always been speaking against, that is why I am now being hounded, by agents of the former governor.

I, therefore, call on Amnesty International, to investigate these allegations, come to my aid and ensure that myself and my family are protected against Kayode Fayemi, his wife Bisi Fayemi, Demola Obanise.

Amnesty International, should also ensure that they are prosecuted for their corruption, illegalities, flagrant abuse of office, human rights abuses, harassment, intimidation and threat to my life.

This plea became necessary because the security agencies in my country Nigeria, are compromised. They will exonerate the guilty because of their statuses and will rather punish the innocent, for challenging corruption, illegalities and criminalities

Please, come to my aid.

Thank you.