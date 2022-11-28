See what man whom N105m mistakenly paid into his account did, arrested !

The Osun State Police Command has arrested a 44-year-old man, Adekunle Orisunmibola, for withdrawing N40 million out of N105 million mistakenly transferred into his bank account.

The spokesperson of the Command, Yemisi Opalola, revealed this when she paraded the suspect on Thursday.

At the parade at the State Police Command Headquarters in Osogbo, Opalola, a Superintendent of Police, said Orisunmibola was arrested at Badagry Border in Lagos State while trying to flee Nigeria.

She said “On Tuesday, November 22, a man reported that he mistakenly transferred the total sum of One Hundred and Five Million, Four Hundred and Seventy-Two Thousand Naira (NI05,472,000:00k) to the account of the suspect.

“The complainant contacted the Bank, got the suspect’s phone number and a call was put across to suspect, but not reachable, having transferred a sum of Forty Million Naira (N40,000,000:00k) out of the money and ran to an unknown destination.”

Opalola said based on series of investigations led by a team of detectives from the State Command Anti-Vice Unit and through intelligence, the suspect was arrested at Badagry Border in Lagos State.

Orisunmibola will be charged to court after the completion of investigation.

Speaking with newsmen, Orisunmibola confessed to withdrawing the money