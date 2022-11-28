Takeaway from APC Lagos Rally on 26 /11 2022

- It was massive with an impressive triumphant entry by Tinubu and Sanwoolu and with many of the current APC Governors, I counted 12. All the APC NWC led by Senator Abdullahi Adamu. Many Senators and HoRs. They came in a special BRT Open Roof Bus. I heard people saying that “we are now in London” in a reference to the popular London double decker bus.
- K1 stole the show with the crowd dancing away freely. But K1 did not allow Tinubu to give his speech with concentration, though Tinubu was enjoying the K1’s Eyo Chants. Tinubu danced freely. Abike Dabiri was helpless as it was difficult to tell K1 to pause.
- The giant Teslim Balogun Stadium Surulere Lagos was filled up especially when Tinubu arrived. Forget the earlier drone pictures taken by Obidients and Articulators. Kudos to APC PCC NEW MEDIA team, they did a good job. Some of them slept in the Stadium overnight bc workers were busy putting the venue in place. We thanked God that there was no stampede and no death recorded. The outside crowd spread up to the National Stadium and adjoining streets. Unlike in Jos, it was relatively easy to get into the Stadium. The event was shown live on TVC and the whole world saw the mammoth crowd. Atiku chose that day to visit Lagos Business Community led by Dangote and Jim Ovia. Atiku’s spokesman, Bwala dashed to the rally and he was seen with Seyi Tinubu.
- Many people wanted to touch BRF. Next time a better security cordone should be errected around him. But being a Surulere boy, no problem at all!!! But the crowd milling around him was too much.
- Ejioke Dr JKF Kayode Fayemi came in mufti. Obafemi Hamzat was seen frantically looking for the white Agbada Aso Ebi for him. But Governor Banji came in Aso Ebi. People were asking after PYO and Ambode.
- Eleyi Dapo Abiodun, Dele Alake and Faleke became “muscle men” clearing the way for Tinubu and Ganduje and Adamu. Police men were “swallowed” !!! I think Neighbourhoods Local Police should have hefty men unit.
- Tinubu insisted that he will set up an all inclusive government on getting to power. He urges Nigerians to retire Atiku with their PVC. He wondered how for 16 years PDP forgot the Second Niger Bridge, East West Road, Badagry Express, Kano Kaduna Abuja highway etc. He vowed to continue from where Buhari will stop. He praised Buhari to high heavens on Lekki Deep Sea Port, Dangote Refinery , Apapa Oworonsoki concrete express way, Lagos Ibadan train, Lagos Ibadan Express, Approval of another Airport in Lekki, Renovated National Art Theatre etc. He said Lagos benefited from Buhari significantly.
Lalong said NigerIa should rejects candidates hawking fake statistics.
- Senator Kashim Shettima was radiant and exceptionally handsome and was booming with smiles throughout the event.
- The Lost and Found Directorate were efficient and effective, so many phone thieves were caught in the act. It was a new innovation, a man next to you may be a member of the directorate. Also, effective and efficient was Lagos Emergency Ambulance Department. They revived immediately those that fainted. The crowd was overwhelming.
- The dignitary roll call are:
Gbajabiamila
Adamu Abdullahi
Lalong
El Rufai
Bello Masari
Atiku Bagudu
Ganduje
Eleyi
Badaru
GYB
Oyetola
AA of Kwara
Oyebanji of Ekiti
Osoba
Amosun
JKF KAYODE FAYEMI
BRF
Mamora
Iyiola Omisore
Isaac Kekemeke
Lt Gen Tukur Buratai
Lt Gen Abayomi Olonishakin
Tein Jack Rich
etc