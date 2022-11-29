Crypto Founder, Tiantian Kullander, Dies @ 30

Tiantian Kullander, the influential young founder of cryptocurrency startup Amber Group, died unexpectedly in his sleep on November 23.

Amber was founded in 2017 by Kullander, also known as “TT,” and a group of banking insiders, including former Goldman Sachs Group and Morgan Stanley employees, New York Post reports.

Prior to that, he worked as a trader at both financial behemoths, and in 2019, he was named to the Forbes 30 Under 30 list, which honours the most promising rising entrepreneurs and leaders.

“He put his heart and soul into the company, in every stage of its growth. He led by example with his intellect, generosity, humility, diligence and creativity,” the company statement reads.

The statement continues: “TT was a respected thought leader and widely recognized as a pioneer for the industry. His depth of knowledge, his willingness to collaborate and his desire to always help others benefited countless start-ups and individuals.

“His insights and creativity inspired many projects, people and communities.”

The statement added that besides co-founding Amber and “building it into a multi-billion fintech unicorn,” TT also sat on the Board of Fnatic – one of the world’s most successful e-sports organizations – and founded KeeperDAO – the first on-chain liquidity underwriter.

“We lost a great partner and a true friend in TT and words cannot express our sorrow at this time,” the statement continues.

“TT’s legacy will live on and we will work even harder to make Amber the category-defining leader of our industry, as this was TT’s ambition and dream.

“TT was a devoted husband, a loving father and a fierce friend. His passing is a tragedy and our thoughts and prayers are with his family.”