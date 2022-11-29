Fuel price inches towards N400 a litre as scarcity worsens in Lagos

Queues for petrol spread to several filling stations in Lagos even as black marketers sold the product for N350 a litre.

Some fuel stations were also selling at N230

Several sellers on Monday said that they sold the product between N320 and N350 per litre

“We used to sell the product for N250 before now. But as the product has increased at fuel stations, we had no choice but to increase our price to N350 a litre,” a seller in Satellite Town said.

On Monday, there were queues across some filling stations while some others shut down services in the state — a situation motorists have had to put up with for about one week.

It’s a major challenge, It’s not even available