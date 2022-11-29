Gov. Adeleke appoints chief of staff, SSG, spokesman

Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
November 29, 2022

Ademola Adeleke, the newly sworn-in governor of Osun state, has approved the appointment of Kazeem Akinleye as his Chief of Staff.

The appointment comes a few hours after Mr Adeleke took the oath of office with his deputy, Kola Adewusi, at the Osogbo City Stadium on Sunday.

The duo were sworn-in by the state’s Chief Judge, Justice Oyebola Adepele-Ojo, amid cheers from crowd of supporters who besieged the venue of the ceremony.

Also, the governor announced the appointment of Teslim Igbalaye as the Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

He also appointed Olawale Rasheed as his spokesperson.

Mr Adeleke, who personally released the names of the new political appointees, said their appointment takes immediate effect.

The governor had during his swearing-in ceremony promised to hit the ground running.

On Sunday, Mr Adeleke began by ordering the freezing of the state government’s account.

He also ordered the reversal of the name of the state from ‘state of Osun’ to ‘ Osun state’.

