President Buhari’s in-law resigns from APC

Sani Mamood Sha’aban, an in-law to President Muhammadu Buhari, has resigned his membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This is coming after he participated in an APC governorship primary in Kaduna state which sparked lots of controversies.

Sha’aban had also challenged Senator Uba Sani’s victory in the primary but the court threw away the case, saying it lacked jurisdiction to entertain it.

In a letter he personally signed on Monday, November 28, Sha’aban said activities of the party made him reconsider his membership.

He also claimed that rather than bring dividends of democracy closer to the masses, “some elements in Kaduna APC have hijacked the party structure”.

He said;

Sha’aban who further revealed that he is now consulting to know his next line of action, added that he would continue to challenge the APC Governorship candidate in court despite his resignation from the party.