Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » President Buhari’s in-law resigns from APC

President Buhari’s in-law resigns from APC

YouNews November 29, 2022 Celebrity, News, Politics, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 71 Views

Sani Mamood Sha’aban, an in-law to President Muhammadu Buhari, has resigned his membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This is coming after he participated in an APC governorship primary in Kaduna state which sparked lots of controversies.

Sha’aban had also challenged Senator Uba Sani’s victory in the primary but the court threw away the case, saying it lacked jurisdiction to entertain it.

In a letter he personally signed on Monday, November 28, Sha’aban said activities of the party made him reconsider his membership.

He also claimed that rather than bring dividends of democracy closer to the masses, “some elements in Kaduna APC have hijacked the party structure”.

He said;

Sha’aban who further revealed that he is now consulting to know his next line of action, added that he would continue to challenge the APC Governorship candidate in court despite his resignation from the party.

Tags

About YouNews

Check Also

Gov Adeleke Warned Against Crisis

The Owa – In – Council and the Kingmakers in Igbajo, Boluwaduro Local Government on ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2022