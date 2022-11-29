You can now Message Yourself on Whatzap !

Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
November 29, 2022

The Instant Messaging platform announced a new feature that allows users to message themselves.

The new feature, which will officially be available soon, is called Message Yourself. It will let users send messages to their accounts.

This will be useful for messages such as to-do-list, reminders, or draft messages to be sent later.

WhatsApp says the feature will be rolled out for both Android and iOS users in the coming weeks.

The self-chat can also be pinned and archived.

HOW TO USE:
According to the Mata-owned platform, users will see their contact at the top of the contacts list on WhatsApp when they create a new chat.

Tapping that contact will take them to the chat screen they can use to send messages to themselves.

To use this feature, first, open WhatsApp and create a new chat, your contact will be visible at top of the list, then click on your number and then start messaging yourself.

It will reflect on the application upon updating it from Google Play Store and Apple App Store upon its launch.

