Legal perspectives to Gov Adeleke’s orders in Osun

The Osun House of Assembly has dismissed the order of Gov. Ademola Adeleke of Osun reversing the state’s name to the constitutionally recognised one.

The legislature insisted that the state’s anthem, crest and flag are enactments of law and therefore could not be changed, but by process of law.

This is contained in a statement issued on Monday in Osogbo by the Chairman of the Assembly’s Committee on Media and Publicity, Mr. Moshood Akande, who reacted to the new governor’s order.

“Having reviewed the inaugural speech of the governor and the activities of the inauguration, the legislature hereby resolves as follows:

“The usage of the state anthem, crest and flag is an enactment of law and as such, its usage is a matter of law and not choice.

“The enactment “State of Osun Anthem, Crest and Flag Law, 2012” assented to on Dec.18, 2012 contained in Schedule (1), (2), (3), (4) and (5), which carefully details every component of this law is not in ambiguity.

“Schedule (1) is the State Anthem, Schedule (2) has to do with the State Crest, Schedule (3) is the symbolic significance of the elerents in the flag.

“Lastly, while we are aware of a court judgment in effect recognising “Osun State”, the Assembly, pending the determination and exhaustion of all legal means would not be drawn into this matter.

“However, the state shall and will continue to be described as the State of the Virtuous (Ipinle Omoluabi),” the statement reads.

During the inaugural speech of Gov. Ademola Adeleke on Sunday, he directed the immediate reversal to the constitutionally recognised name of Osun.

He also directed that all government insignia, correspondences and signages should henceforth reflect Osun State rather than State of Osun which is unknown to the Nigerian constitution.

Constitutional Lawyers are however of the view that Gov Demola Jackson Adeleke is relying on executive orders.

An executive order is declaration by the president or a governor which has the force of law, usually based on existing statutory powers.

They do not require any action by the Congress or state legislature to take effect, and the legislature cannot overturn them.

The new Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, signed six Executive Orders on Monday.

The new governor reversed some appointments and job recruitments made by his predecessor, Gboyega Oyetola.

In his first official action as governor, Adeleke who was elected under the Peoples Democratic Party platform announced the sacking of alleged 12,000 workers employed by his predecessor.

He also deposed three monarchs and allegedly ordered the withdrawal of the certificate of return of local council chairmen elected under the APC in the October 15 local government elections conducted by the State Independent Electoral Commission

The decision to withdraw their certificates of return was contained in a statement signed by the OSIEC Executive Secretary, Adedapo Adejumo, in Osogbo on Monday.

It will be recalled that Justice Nathaniel Ayo-Emmanuel last Friday nullified the council election, citing non-compliance with the 2022 Electoral Act, following a case filed by the PDP against OSIEC, APC and some of its chairmanship candidates.

The court held that the electoral commission did not comply with the provisions of sections 24 of OSIEC Law, 2022 and Section 28 of the Electoral Act 2022, which mandated it to give a notice of 360 days before the conduct of the election.

Furthermore, the governor abolished the ‘State of Osun’ appellation, which was promulgated by one of his predecessors, Rauf Aregbesola, froze the state accounts, reversed the appointment of 30 permanent secretaries by Oyetola, while promising to correct past injustices, corrupt acts, and bad policies of the immediate past administration.

Earlier, the Secretary to the State Government, Tesleem Igbalaye, announced the suspension of the Chairman of the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission, Mr. Segun Oladitan, alongside six members of the Commission with immediate effect.

The suspension was said to have been based on several petitions bordering on financial impropriety, dereliction of duty, absenteeism and abuse of office against the said chairman and members of the commission.

The statement read, “The Executive Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke has directed the immediate suspension of the Chairman of the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission, Mr. Segun Oladitan and the following members of the Commission; Mr. Yusuf Oyeniran; . Alhaja Suibat Adubi; Prince Yinka Ajiboye; Mrs. Abosede Omibeku; Mr. Dosu Gidigbi and Mr. Wahab Adewoyin.

“This suspension is sequel to several petitions bothering on financial impropriety, dereliction of duty, absenteeism and abuse of office against the said chairman and members of the commission.

“Pending the outcome of an investigation into the allegations against the suspended chairman and members of the commission, the Secretary to the commission shall hold forth in running the affairs of the commission.