Ooni's ex-Queen
Goes Back to School

November 30, 2022

The former Queen of the Ooni of Ife, Prophetess Naomi is back to school.

She had publicly announced her divorce from the king in an Instagram post.

She dropped out of university when God’s calling knocked on her door at a very young age.,a source mentioned.

After her divorce from the king and in-between instagram modelling and motivational speaking, the beautiful has enrolled at the Elizade University, Ilara-Mokin, Ondo State and is reportedly studying International Relations.

Talk about building capacity for an even greater future.

About YouNews

