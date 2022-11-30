Opinion : Like every gifted person, Sammy Okposo irresistible to women !

He was the best soundtrack maker in Nollywood. Every movie with a sweet soundtrack had his imprint.

Okposo was to the soundtrack industry what Clarence Peters was to the music video industry and what Kris Okotie during his time, was to the music industry.

They were not the only ones, but they stood out prominently. I remember my dad, who was an ardent fan of Okotie, always bringing back his latest music in one of those round discs. There were no lyrics, no promos, but the guy always sold out. Long after daddy picked an album, people will be looking all over for Kris Okotie’s music. He was that hot.

Sammy was always a curious figment on people’s mind. You did not see him, but you heard his sound, until he decided to show up physically with his first album.

He was the brain behind Alex O’s music way back .. on keyboard.

ROMANCE:

Like every gifted person, women could not get enough of him. Even as an unseen music artist, he won the hearts of many ladies.

One lady who was completely smitten with Sammy was the beautiful and talented Kate Henshaw.

Yes, he engaged her Three Times and broke off the engagement three times. And each time they broke off and Kate found another man, Sammy would come back and Kate would break off with the new man and go right back to Sammy.

He was irresistible!

So, there, short and simple example of how irresistible he was.

Unfortunately he is late, from natural causes of course.

What I don’t get is the tendency for some people to remember him for a Fling!

And pretending to criticize the church for abandoning him because of the fling, they keep hammering on the fling.

Relax! Sammy was irresistible to women! They loved him. Even angels in heaven had to entertain women at a time, (sexually).

Gen 6:1-4; Jude 1:6

They really did it. The children that the women gave birth to were the giants also known as Nepbilims.

They slept with women. Okay. An angel visited Abraham and he was a man. Two angels visited Sodom and Gomorrah and they were men. It is said that the men of the city who were gay tried to sleep with them. Yes. The angels were men.

And Sammy is not one to fold up and die because a few people did not talk to him.

Let’s remember his genius and stop dwelling on such issues.

@ Anne Oboho l

