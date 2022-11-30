Trending issues as Aisha Buhari’ s critics remained detained

Outrage has trailed the arrest of a student of Federal University Dutse (FUD), Aminu Adamu Mohammed, over a Twitter post he made against Mrs Aisha Buhari, the wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, where he wrote in Hausa language “Su mama Anchi Kudin Talakawa an koshi”, meaning “Mama has fed fat on poor people’s money”.

Mohammed, from Azare, Bauchi State, is a final year student at the Department of Environmental Management of the university.

He was said to have been arrested by plainclothes policemen and tortured. The person who leaked the arrest was equally reported to have been arrested and beaten into coma

Aminu Mohammed, the student was arrested for allegedly criticising First Lady Aisha Buhari says he was beaten and taken to the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

According to his father, Mohammed, who is a student of the Federal University, Dutse, Jigawa State, said this when he called him from detention.

In an interview with BBC Hausa, the parents of Mohammed asked the First Lady to forgive their son.

According to reports, the young man’s arrest is related to a post he made on his Twitter page, where he allegedly posted a picture of the First Lady whom he accused of spending public funds.

Shehu Baba Azare, a younger brother of Aminu Adamu’s father, told the BBC Hausa that they need their son to be released to them.

He said, “We were not aware of it until five days later, Aminu’s friend called my brother (Aminu’s father) and told him that he hadn’t seen Aminu for the last five days.

“The next day Aminu called his father and told him that he was arrested and taken to Aisha Buhari in Presidential Villa and he was beaten and detained. He said one of the security gave him his phone to make the call.

“Adamu (Aminu’s father) also told me that he was called from the university informing him that his son was arrested but without their knowledge. We are begging the First Lady, please forgive him, you are a mother”

According to BBC Hausa, source said the arrest has caused a lot of concern in the university and also among the parents considering the security situation in the country.

The arrest sparked outrage on social media as many people criticised the First Lady, who is yet to publicly comment on the issue.

Interestingly, some hours ago, Najatu Mohammed, a commissioner in the Police Service Commission (PSC), has called for the prosecution of the first lady, Aisha Buhari, over the detention of a final-year student of Federal University Dutse, Aminu Mohammed.

Mohammed was arrested by plaincloth policemen and tortured after criticising the first lady on Twitter.

Her former social media aide, Mrs Zainab Kazeem, was also said to have been arrested and beaten for leaking secrets about the arrest of the student.

In an interview, Mrs Mohammed said Mrs Buhari’s action must be condemned by all Nigerians

She doesn’t have the right to do that. In fact, she should be prosecuted for doing just that. She has taken the law into her hands. She has taken the place and the responsibilities of the commander-in-chief.

“I think Nigerians should rise up and say no to this. We will no longer accept this tyranny.

“Buhari left a vacuum in leadership that is why all manner of people grabbed it.

The same woman who said Mamman Daura had taken over her husband’s government has now become a tyrant. It is apparent she didn’t make that statement for God and the country but her selfish interest,” she said.

The right activist also recalled how Mrs Buhari allegedly tortured and ordered the detention of her former aide-de-camp for allegedly defrauding people in 2018.