Adeleke orders Oyetola’s aides to return stolen govt assets within 48 hrs

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has given former officials a two-day ultimatum to return government property in their custody.

Adeleke, in a statement by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, warned of severe consequences against non-compliance.

“The full weight of the law shall be visited on any former official that refuses to comply with the directive,” the statement quoted Adeleke as saying.

The statement decried the large scale diversion of government assets by top officials of the immediate past administration.

“Several official vehicles are missing; official records indicate that two-thirds of former state officials left with lots of official cars.

“Most Ministries, Departments and Agencies have been stripped of operational assets like vehicles, computers and even residential fittings.

“Residences of some top officials were equally pillaged even to lamp fittings.

“We have an embarrassing situation here; any former official, who refuses to comply with the directive, will face the full weight of the law,” the statement warned.