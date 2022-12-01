Comedian Kiekie Welcomes First Child

Popular comedian, Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori better known as Kiekie has welcomed her first child with her husband.

The new mom took to her Instagram page to share the heartwarming news with her fans and colleagues.

She shared adorable pictures of the newborn baby on her Insta storyKiekie revealed that she has christened her baby, ‘Nola E. Ilori’.

Her real name is Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori. Kiekie, as she is popularly known, is a Nigerian talented TV personality, model, content creator and fashion icon.

KieKie born in Ibadan on June 20, 1990, is also a brand influencer and entrepreneur based in Lagos, Nigeria.

The 32-year-old (as at 2022) content creator is famous in the Nigerian social media spaces with a massive following.

Education

KieKie attended a private primary and secondary school in Ibadan.

She, however, advanced to study Mass Communication at Bowen University, Osun State.

She then proceeded to bag a Master’s degree in Marketing from the London School of Business.

In her course of acquiring knowledge, KieKie proceeded to learn the craft of tailoring, couture, and patterns from the London College of Fashion.

Career

In 2015, KieKie began her career with GoldMyne as a host and producer of a fashion TV show.

She did have a sojourn too with ONTV where she anchored “Style Street,” a show that analyses fashion trends and style.

KieKie won the hearts of the public when she started dropping regular videos on Instagram and YouTube with her distinct tone and style of talking about life issues.