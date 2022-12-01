Costly Mistake :Herbalist Shoots Client Dead, as bulletproof charm fails

The Enugu State Police Command on Tuesday said it had arrested a 23-year-old native doctor, Odoh Emmanuel, for allegedly shooting and killing his client, Onunze Benedict, while testing gunshot charms at his shrine in the Umuaram area of the state.

Emmanuel allegedly shot dead Benedict while trying to test the potency of a gunshot protection charm he made in his shrine.

Daniel Ndukwe, Enugu police spokesperson, in a statement on Tuesday, said the herbalist fabricated the single-barreled gun which he allegedly used to kill the deceased.

“On 16/11/2022 at about 11.pm, Police Operatives serving in Isi-Uzo Police Division of the Command, arrested Odoh Emmanuel (male and a native doctor) aged 23, of Umuaram village in Ikem community of Isi-Uzo LGA, for shooting and murdering his adult male client, one Onunze Benedict, of Eha-Amufu community in the same LGA,” the statement reads.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that the suspect confessed to having used a locally-fabricated single-barreled gun to shoot and murder the said victim in his shrine at the mentioned location, while testing the gunshot protection charm he had prepared for him.

“The gun has been recovered, while further investigation is ongoing at the Homicide Section of the state CID Enugu.”

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Daniel Ndukwe, in a statement, said 16 other suspects were arrested for various offences ranging from conspiracy, armed robbery, abduction, unlawful possession of firearms among others