INEC airlifts of BVAS machines to states ahead of 2023 polls

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has transported the bimodal voter accreditation system (BVAS) machines to states for the 2023 elections.

According to the commission, Mahmood Yakubu, INEC chairman, was at the Murtala Muhammed international airport in Lagos, on Wednesday, to observe the airlift of the BVAS machines.

The commission said the development is part of its readiness assessment ahead of the elections scheduled for February and March 2023.

The BVAS machines, which were packed in cartons and sealed, were transported by Nigerian Air Force aircraft.