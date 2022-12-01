Nigeria Begins Paternity Leave ..see attached conditions

Just 14 days, not to be for more than once within two years and for a maximum of four children.

Here are ‘stringent’ conditions for aspiring nursing fathers

The Nigerian has approved the commencement of a 14-day paternity leave for federal civil servants.

The paternity leave, which is for serving male officers whose spouse delivers a baby, is said not to be for more than once within two years and for a maximum of four children.

Dr Folasade Esan, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HoCSF), on Monday, in a circular tittle ‘Computation of Leave Based on Working Days and Approval of Paternity Leave in the Public Service’, explained that it’s in line with the provision of the Public Service Rules, 2021 Edition, that the computation of all leaves shall be based on working days.

“Where the family of a male officer adopt a child under four months old, the officer will similarly enjoy Paternity Leave.

”The request for such leave should be accompanied by the Expected Date of Delivery’s (EDD) report of the officer’s wife or evidence of approval of the adoption of the child by the relevant government bodies.”

Recall that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) had in September approved paternity leave for men to make them properly bond with their newborn baby or adopted one