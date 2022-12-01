Osun first lady, Titilola Adeleke, present self to public

For the first time ever the wife of the newly elected governor of Osun State ,Adeleke is addressing the good people of Osun.

The First Lady of Osun State, Titilola Adeleke has expressed her gratitude to the people of Osun State for the support given to her husband, Governor Ademola Adeleke during the election and inauguration.

In a statement signed by Mrs Adeleke, she said ” It is with immense gratitude that I express my thanks to the great people of Osun state for their trust and belief in my husband, the 6th Executive Governor of Osun State, Governor Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke, and his deputy Governor, Prince Kola Adewusi.”

“I am deeply moved by the expression of confidence and support of the party leaders, Osun PDP caretaker Committee, campaign committees in different Capacities, transition committee, and the Inauguration committee, Various Women and Youth Support Groups, thank you from the bottom of my heart.

“Also, my appreciation is extended to the PCC National Women Campaign Council under the able leadership of our incoming first Lady, Chief Mrs. Titi Abubakar. More so, to our family and the Adeleke Political Dynasty, Our Dear Patriarch Dr Deji Adeleke, our Mother and strong Pillar of Support, Yeyeluwa Dupe Adeleke-Sanni, friends, Osun women, youth, and children who so generously contributed their time and effort to our campaign during this very long election season.

“Being the First Lady involves listening to women, youths, Persons with disabilities, children and translating their concerns into workable proposals.

It also involves building consensus to make them workable. I can’t possibly do this job without the involvement and openness of the people.

You have taken the time to share with us your ideas, your concerns, and your aspirations, and I sincerely appreciate your willingness to discuss what really matters to you.

Not only have you entrusted us with the responsibility to govern, but you also continue to provide us with the ideas and feedback I need to do it as it should be done.

“We have promised and will deliver the dividends of democracy to the people of Osun and in my capacity as the First Lady, I will serve as a mother for all and represent the interest of the women, youth and children of Osun state.

The commitment of the State government to the welfare and wellbeing of people with disabilities, stressing that the present administration is determined to ensure Persons Living With Disabilities (PLWDs) achieve their full potentials in life.

“It is our collective duty as a people to promote and integrate them to be part of the larger society, we must eschew all practices that tend to segregate people at all levels. We will continue to work hard to ensure that children have access to education and a top-notch learning process.

“Your Prayers, Advices and credible Constructive criticisms will help us succeed greatly in the discharge of my Duties, I’m always Open, Accessible and Approachable.

“God bless Osun State, God bless All her Citizens, God bless the People’s Governor.”