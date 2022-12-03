Buhari’s Wife succumbs to ptessure over Varsity Student

Wife of the Nigerian President, Aisha Buhari, on Friday, withdrew her case against Aminu Adamu, a student of the Federal University, Dutse, who was arrested for trolling her on Twitter.

The student was remanded in the Suleja correctional facility in Niger State on Tuesday after he was charged to court by the police, according to his lawyer, C.K Agu.

The lawyer Mr Agu confirmed to BBC Hausa late evening that the wife of the President has withdrawn the case against the student.

Mr Adamu, a final year student, tweeted a photo of Mrs Buhari with a caption in Hausa which translates to: “Mama is feeding fat on poor people’s money.”

The tweet was posted on 9 June but Mr Adamu was arrested earlier this month when the tweet went viral.

Aminu Adamu, who was recently arrested by security operatives for allegedly criticising the Wife of the President Aisha Buhari, was arraigned by the police few days ago.

Recall that Aminu, a student of the Federal University, Dutse, Jigawa State, was picked up by security operatives for commenting on Aisha’s weight.

It was gathered that Aminu’s arraignment occurred on Tuesday before the FCT High Court No. 14.

According to his uncle, Shehu Baba-Azare, the police did not notify the family about the arraignment.

“It’s clearly a secret arraignment because they did not inform us. We are very concerned about his situation.

He will sit for his final exam on December 5,” Baba-Azare said