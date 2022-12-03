Labour Party National Secretariat overrules Okupe, others suspension

The National Secretariat of the Labour Party has nullified the purported suspension of the Director General of its Presidential Campaign, Dr. Doyin Okupe, by the Ogun State chapter of the party.

It also declared the suspension of other party members by the State Executive Committee null, void and of no effect.

National Secretary, Alhaji Umar Farouk, said this at a media briefing in Abuja, on Friday.

Farouk said, “It has come to the attention of the National Leadership of the Labour Party, LP that the Ogun State chapter of the party has purportedly suspended one of the party member who happens to be the Director General of the Presidential Campaign Committee.

“The Ogun state chapter has acted outside its constitutional Jurisdiction. The party has internal conflict resolution mechanism of handling cases against party members as enshrined in the party’s Constitution.

“Therefore, the Suspension of Dr. Doyin Okupe from the party by the Ogun state chapter is null and void. He still reman’s a card carrying member of the Labour Party and the DG of the PCC.

“The Party in solidly united behind its leads and the leadership of the PCC.“

The party scribe explained that the national leadership was aware of attempts by members of the opposition in some political parties to infiltrate LP’s rank and file at all levels in order to cause disaffection.

This, he said was because those opposed to the LP have come to realize that the chances of the party and its candidates across board is getting brighter by the day.

According to him, “It has become obvious the chances of Labour party’s Candidates emerging victorious in the up coming general elections is becoming brighter every day.

“The party leadership will do everything within its powers. to ensure that our cohesion is not tempered with and will not be distracted by the antics of the opposition as our candidates are already cruising to victory. Insha Allah.“

He further said, “ We have also noticed with concern the recent attacks on our party. members, candidates and officials in some states particularly, in Edo, Ebonyi and Kaduna states where one of our Local Government Women leaders was gruesomely murdered.

“ We call on the oppositions, particularly the states governors to restrain their thugs as well as the security agencies to be more vigilant and carry out their constitutional responsibility in protecting lives and properties of the citizens