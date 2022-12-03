Meet the Youngest SAN

Bayelsa Born Lawyer, Michael Numa, Becomes Youngest SAN In Nigeria

37 Years old Michael Jonathan Numa, from Bayelsa State was on Monday elevated to the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), making him the youngest SAN in Nigeria.

Michael Numa schooled at the Delta State University were he obtained the Bachelor of Law In 2008, he was called to the Bar as a barrister and solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria in 2010.

In 2013, Michael obtained a Master of Laws (LL.M) in International Business Law from the prestigious Queen Mary University of London

He also completed the International Comparative Arbitration course at Queen Mary University.

In 2018, Michael concluded a certificate program on U.S. Business Law from the University of Pennsylvania School of Law.

Michael Numa is the Managing Partner of M.J Numa & Partners LLP.