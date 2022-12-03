Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » Meet the Youngest SAN

Meet the Youngest SAN

YouNews December 3, 2022 Celebrity, News, Press Release Leave a comment 96 Views

Bayelsa Born Lawyer, Michael Numa, Becomes Youngest SAN In Nigeria

37 Years old Michael Jonathan Numa, from Bayelsa State was on Monday elevated to the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), making him the youngest SAN in Nigeria.

Michael Numa schooled at the Delta State University were he obtained the Bachelor of Law In 2008, he was called to the Bar as a barrister and solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria in 2010.

In 2013, Michael obtained a Master of Laws (LL.M) in International Business Law from the prestigious Queen Mary University of London

He also completed the International Comparative Arbitration course at Queen Mary University.

In 2018, Michael concluded a certificate program on U.S. Business Law from the University of Pennsylvania School of Law.

Michael Numa is the Managing Partner of M.J Numa & Partners LLP.

Tags

About YouNews

Check Also

Southerners Shun Polygamy, are encouraging Prostitution -Ned Nwoko

Ned Nwoko, the husband of actress, Regina Daniels, has blamed southern Nigerian men, who shun ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2022