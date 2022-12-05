Opinion : Why hang Olaiya Igwe ?

Ebun Lukman Oloyede aka Olaiya Igwe is in the news again.

For new initiates or converts or those who don’t know him, he is a celebrated actor. He features in the Yoruba genre of nollywood and has featured in over 60 movies some of which he produced and directed. . He hails from Ogun State and happily married. He is 46 years old

He is loved and he has a large fan base. Recall that few months ago he was hugely criticized for first kneeling and later prostrating to Lagos socialite and Chairman of Lagos Parks and Garages Commission, Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya aka MC Oluomo over the car gift and later land given to Olaiya by MC Oluomo.

Critics who majorly are from the same ethnic group as Olaiya and MC Oluomo opine that it was wrong and a taboo for Olaiya to prostrate to a younger person just because he got gifts from him.

This writer condemned those criticizing Olaiya and his action of gratitude. My position was simply that it is the actor’s prerogative to decide or choose how best to appreciate a man who decided to lift him out of the disadvantageous or dishonourable position he was despite years of making Nigerians happy through his profession yet got nothing near MC Oluomo’s gifts from any Nigerian including his critics..

It shouldn’t bother anyone if Olaiya decides to clean MC Oluomo’s toilet nor sweep his house nor work as a guard or gardener for him. That’s the way he wishes to show appreciation or gratitude for what no one could do for him until MC Oluomo surfaced to help his life.

Now back to the issue at stake. Olaiya was seen in a recent video which has gone viral at the seaside praying to God and invoking all necessary powers to help All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu to win the 2023 election. The shows Olaiya almost naked.

Critics again have gone after the jugular of Olaiya condemning his action. I ask, Are we no longer living in a free society? Is Olaiya no longer an adult who should know what is good or bad? Are we no longer practicing freedom of speech, movement and association as entrenched in our constitution? Is there any law that says Olaiya shouldn’t pray naked?

Is it not right or proper and encouraging for Olaiya to legitimately support, pray and assist his candidate to win election? What is wrong in going to the seaside to pray? Is Olaiya the first person to pray by the seaside or riverside? Don’t people go on the mountain to pray? Don’t people go to the wilderness to pray? Did the holy books not command us to pray, anywhere, everywhere and at all times?

Olaiya didn’t go to a herbalist. Olaiya didn’t go to a shrine. Olaiya didn’t go to a coven or an oracle or a deity. He had nothing in his mouth, hands, neck, shoulder, waist or leg while praying. He merely spread his hands while looking upto to the Heavens. Did the Psalmist not cry in Psalm 121 that, “I will lift up my eyes unto the hills from whence cometh my help…?

I see nothing wrong, new or strange in Olaiya’s action. If you have a candidate you so much believe in and trust, please support him or her with everything you have albeit legitimately without committing crime not disturbing the peace of other members of the public.

People paint their houses with logos of the political.parties they support. That to mean is legitimate and genuine support. People “wear” their houses and cars with political party inscriptions, logos and photographs of the candidates they support in an election. That to me is legitimate and genuine way of supporting their candidates. People sponsor mass production of face caps and tee shirts of their political.parties with pictures of their preferred candidates on them among other souvenirs.

Recall in 2015 that a man vowed that he would trek from Lagos to Abuja to celebrate if then candidate Muhammadu Buhari wins the presidential election. True to type, the man kept his promise and trekked from Lagos to Abuja once Buhari was inaugurated on May 29, 2015. That to me is legitimate and genuine support.

Therefore, we should applaud Olaiya instead of condemning him. That’s the only way or one of the ways he has chosen to support his candidate and he graciously did. Thumbs-up Olaiya Igwe!!!

© DESMOND EKWUEME