Southerners Shun Polygamy, are encouraging Prostitution -Ned Nwoko

Ned Nwoko, the husband of actress, Regina Daniels, has blamed southern Nigerian men, who shun polygamy for contributing to prostitution in society.

Nwoko, who is seeking the senatorial seat for the

Delta North in the 2023 poll said this in an interview with Guardian Nigeria on Saturday.

He said, “Many women are out there on their own without husbands, especially in the southern part of the country, and there is a high level of prostitution. What some of our girls do to make ends meet is regrettable and if our men emulate their northern counterparts by having more than one wife, that could probably change the situation.

“The average southern may have only one wife, but many girlfriends also, and he is spending his money on the girlfriends; sometimes even more than on his wife. The man, who has three wives, for instance, concentrates on them and his children; every money he makes is spent on the family and he is more likely not to have any girlfriends or concubines. The money those with several girlfriends spend on them is a gift, not an investment in the family.”

Nwoko, who has four wives and 19 children added that he and the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, were serving Nigeria by marrying many women.

“My grandfather and the Ooni’s grandfather and the then Olowo of Owo took many photographs together. So, the Ooni and I have that kind of common background, because our grandfathers were kings and served Nigeria in that capacity. And we are now also serving Nigeria by having many wives (laughter).”