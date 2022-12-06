Adeleke accuses Oyetola of planning evil against him

Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke, has accused his predecessor, Gboyega Oyetola, of plotting “evil” against him.

The Osun governor alleged that Oyetola set many “traps” for him before leaving office to make his administration’s efforts and policies fall through.

The governor, however, said, he had begun to dismantle what he termed the evil structures set up by Oyetola, and hit the ground running even within a week of assuming office.

“The man I defeated set many traps for my administration, but we are removing all the evil structures they put in place,” stated Mr Adeleke.

The governor noted that the ‘evil’ plot at a thanksgiving service held at the Eternal Sacred Order of Cherubim and Seraphim, Oke Gada, in Ede.

The new governor said he used his first week in office to “clean up the mess” he inherited from Mr Oyetola.

“I have used the first one week to take charge and set the tone for good governance. From the new week, I will continue the great work,” said the Osun governor, according to a statement issued by his spokesman Olawale Rasheed. “We are shaking up the system. We are unveiling and commencing implementation of our agenda.”

While recalling the travails he passed through on his path to the governorship election, Mr Adeleke cited the conspiracies and the campaign of calumny he endured.

He added, “We passed through tough days before we reached here. I can’t but constantly praise God, my brother, my sister, my political associates, my friends and the great people of Osun state,” he explained.

“That massive support accounted for my hitting the ground running a week ago. That was why I issued those executive orders to dismantle all illegalities and clean up the mess I inherited.”