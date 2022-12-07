Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor, wife Helen part ways, after 25 yrs

After 25 years of marriage the great pentecostal pastor Ayo Oritsejafor and his wife Helen finally part ways caused by a protracted and bitter misunderstanding. Mama Helen in a WhatsApp message earlier in the year accused the estranged husband of wanting her dead. She’s rumoured to be in a sizzling romance with a man for ten years.

She’s moved out of the matrimonial home and relocated to Britain with the kids and Ayo have moved back to the house after abandoning it for almost a year.

Curiously, in celebrating 24th anniversary of his marriage to his heartthrob, a year ago,the Warri-based cleric used the opportunity to shower praises on his wife, Helen Oritsejafor.

Oritsejafor wrote: “My darling wife, a woman of substance, a virtuous woman. I thank God for the day I met you. You did not only make me a better person, you turned my world around for good. You gave me the most amazing children anyone could ever wish for. I celebrate our union on this day of our 24th wedding anniversary…”

Pastor Oritsejafor and his beautiful wife got married in 1997 and the union is blessed with three lovely children.