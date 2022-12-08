Jonathan expresses worries over APC’s Muslim/Muslim ticket

Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
December 8, 2022

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has said the same faith ticket by APC could disrupt a lot of things in the polity.

Jonathan argued that the APC’s same-faith ticket would eventually lead to a lapse in the representation of Nigeria’s religious diversity.

He said, “When I took over as the vice president, the tradition then was that if the President were a Christian, the Vice would be a Muslim and vice versa. We have religious festivals in Nigeria and, of course, National Day, where there will be Jummah prayers and Christian prayers.

“Nigerians are religious people, this is why I get worried about the issues of Muslim-Muslim or Christian-Christian ticket. Yes, Muslim-Muslim or Christian-Christian can run the state.

But I always ask, ‘who will represent this other bloc whenever we come to the national days that we celebrate?”

