Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Gridlock worsens.. factors, solutions

By Afolabi Odeyemi, Onome Jackson and Sam Olukuewu

The gridlock at the Longbridge, Ogun State end of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway caused by the reconstruction of the road, has worsened despite the company handling the project, Julius Berger Nigeria Limited, suspending operations.

Road users are expressing frustrations day in day out.

After spending long ,productive hours in the gridlock, a road user said

“Lagos Ibadan road gridlock is a national disaster yet the government fold her hands and watch as people suffer

. Sanwo Olu, Abiodun and Fashola are all APC and busy running around asking for votes and some mad people will vote for them to continue the punishment.

“The untold hardship that people are subjected to on daily basis ought to have attracted the attention of both states and federal government but we have no government in Nigeria.

” Those who need emergency medical care and those who are going to catch flights are in trouble already

But the Director, South-West Federal Ministry of Works, Adedamola Kuti, had said the company suspended work to enable a hassle-free movement of travellers during the Yuletide.

About a week later, the Federal Road Safety Corps, Ogun State Command, in a statement, said the company had started removing the crash barriers on the road.

However, days after both claims, there has been no traffic improvement on the road as commuters continue to spend long hours in traffic.

On Wednesday morning, movement inward Lagos was at a standstill, as commuters groaned, while many were stranded at bus stops.

The traffic stretched to the Magboro end of the expressway as some motorists drove against traffic.

The spokesperson for the FRSC in Ogun State, Florence Okpe, said the gridlock persisted because the barriers were moved to another section of the road.

An urbane, and courageous Lawyer who live around the gridlock hot spots , Prince Rotimi Agunlejika has said that the root cause of the problems should be tackled rather than window dressing it

He hinted that funding of the project is an issue.

On further investigation, YOUNEWS affirm factors responsible as Inflated cost of road project in the first instance…slow pace of functioning Govt., at the centre, parochial attitude of the Contractors…all plays to this effect.

It has been said that became of N600bn Debt, the Contractors at a point abandoned Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Contractors handling over 184 federal road projects have abandoned the various sites due to lack of funding from the Federal Government and the huge debt owed them by the Federal Ministry of Works.

YOUNEWS authoritatively gathered that following the decisions of the contractors to abandon the sites, N1.76trn federal road projects across the country had suffered setback.

The amount is the total cost of ongoing federal road projects across the six geo-political zones of the country.

The President, Federation of Construction Industry, the umbrella body for construction companies, Mr. Solomon Ogunbusola, in an interview, said all federal roads that had not been completed had been abandoned.

The contractors said they were owed over N600bn, adding that although part of the sum was owed by state and local governments, over 80 per cent of the amount was owed by the Federal Government.

This, according to them, was largely the reason why they decided to abandon the various project sites across the country.

They explained that their decision was not in protest against the government, but was purely because they could not function without funds.

The contractors could not state the exact number of ongoing federal road projects abandoned across the country, but findings showed that 184 projects were classified as ongoing by the Federal Government as at September 2014.

The North-Central Zone had 29 projects with a total length of 1,201.81km and a cost of N294bn; North-East had 26 projects, 1,219.65km long and cost N314bn; North-West had 20 projects, 1,040.22km long and cost N188bn; while the South-East had 45 projects stretching 1,251.4km with a worth of N357bn.

The South-South had 33 ongoing projects, 739.57km long costing N245bn; while the number of ongoing projects in the South-West was put at 31, stretching 1,072.63km at a total cost of N365bn.

Reconstruction work on the road has been a permanent feature for far too long. About 10 years ago, after Bi-Courtney had worked on it for three years, the Goodluck Jonathan government terminated its contract because it was far too slow.

It then split the construction between Julius Berger for the Lagos–Sagamu stretch, and RCC Nigeria for the Sagamu–Ibadan. But that government did not complete the job in its remaining three years.

Sadly, under the Muhammadu Buhari government, the project has seen harder times, construction routinely and haphazardly shifted from year to year. First expected to be completed in 2017, that was moved to 2018, and then 2019.

In November 2018, Julius Berger Operations Manager, Olaf Thamm, told the Senate Committee on Works that the construction would be finished in 2021.

In 2021, the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, told the House of Representatives that the project would be completed this year. With 2022 almost over, however, it is no surprise that the administration has characteristically shifted it to February 2023 “or thereabouts.” Another year, another promise remorselessly broken.

If this government continues to deploy deception as patently as it does regarding one of the country’s biggest infrastructure projects, how much truth is there in the other tales they consistently churn out? I have previously described this as the art of self-sabotage.

In August 2021, for instance, Fashola announced that the government was executing 800 contracts and 13,000km of roads and bridges nationwide.

He also said that most of the projects would be completed in a short period of time, stressing what he called the “determination” of the administration to link Nigerians everywhere by roads and bridges.

The question on the lips of many is, why is it that, the government, with eight years to burn and all the funds that have been emptied into the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, cannot complete it despite all the attention it attracts ?