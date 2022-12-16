At Sammie Okposo’s burial in Lagos

Sammie Okposo, the Nigerian gospel singer, has been laid to rest in Lagos state.

Okposo passed away on November 25, with associates revealing that he died in his sleep.

A night of tributes was held for the late musician on December 13, at the La Madison Place, Oniru in Lagos.

On December 14, a service of songs was also held at House on the Rock Cathedral, Lagos.

This was followed by an interment ceremony at a private cemetery in Ikoyi on December 15.

The ceremony was attended by Okposo’s family, friends and colleagues.

Nikki Laoye, another gospel singer, took to her Instagram page to share a video of the burial ceremony wherein she is seen weeping bitterly over Sammie’s demise.

“Oh God, my big brother, bros eee. Ahhh seeing you in that casket, watching you being lowered into the ground was super heart breaking for me.

The last thing I ever imagined to happen this year,” she wrote in pidgin English.

“I finally freaked out as they started covering you up with sand and cement and the tears wouldn’t stop.

Kept calling you, kept thanking you. The last time I felt this kinda mad pain was when I lost my dad.”

Okposo established himself as an international gospel artiste. He was also a music producer, psalmist, and CEO of Zamar Entertainment.

The singer released his first album ‘Addicted’ in 2004. He has also collaborated with many other artistes in the gospel and soul genres.

Okposo’s most recent album ‘The Statement’ (2018) was produced by the Grammy-winning Kevin Bond.