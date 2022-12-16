Funke Akindele Opens Up On Crashed Marriage

Famous actress, Funke Akindele has finally revealed why her marriage to JJC Skillz crashed.

She said: “Well, the truth is our dreams and vision of what our marriage should be just no longer aligns.

” And efforts to make it work all fell on deaf ears, so why hang around.”

JJC announced his separation from Funke in an Instagram post. He wrote, “Dear Friends and family I need to let you know that Funke and I have separated. While it Lastex we shared a lot of things together and have created 2 beautiful children.

The last two years have been extremely difficult for us. I know I have tried my best to fix things but I believe it is beyond repair now.”