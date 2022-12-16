How Demola Seriki Dies At 63

Astute politician and Nigeria’s Ambassador to Spain, Ademola Seriki is dead.

According to reports reaching us, Seriki died in the early hours of Thursday, December 15th, 2022 in Madrid, Spain from cancer.

However, the family in a statement signed by the children, said; “It is with heavy hearts and profound gratitude to Almighty Allah that we announce the loss of our much loved and admired patriarch, husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend, His Excellency, Ambassador Ademola Rasaq Atanda Seriki (CON) on December 15th, 2022.”

“He passed away peacefully surrounded by his family in Madrid, Spain.”