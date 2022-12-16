Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
How Demola Seriki Dies At 63

December 16, 2022

Astute politician and Nigeria’s Ambassador to Spain, Ademola Seriki is dead.

According to reports reaching us, Seriki died in the early hours of Thursday, December 15th, 2022 in Madrid, Spain from cancer.

However, the family in a statement signed by the children, said; “It is with heavy hearts and profound gratitude to Almighty Allah that we announce the loss of our much loved and admired patriarch, husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend, His Excellency, Ambassador Ademola Rasaq Atanda Seriki (CON) on December 15th, 2022.”

“He passed away peacefully surrounded by his family in Madrid, Spain.”

