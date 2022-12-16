Is this how far Africans can go, as Morocco Lost To France ?

Morocco on Wednesday night failed go get past defending champions France in the second semifinals match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar after they suffered a heartbreaking 2-0 defeat.

Morocco never backed down despite going 1-0 down in the first half through a Theo Hernandez goal and losing captain Romain Saiss to injury.

The Atlas Lions had a very great winning spirit and togetherness that never relented despite the France’s goal in the match.

The Moroccans had beaten big sides like Belgium, Spain and Portugal which made some football fans see the Wednesday match not an upset anymore.

Walid Regragui must have gone to the dressing room impressed by the doggedness of his players.

In deed, the Moroccans, whose best World Cup finish was a round of 16 appearance in the 1986 mundial, in Mexico, were not clinical enough, except for one close effort from a bicycle kick that Hugo Lloris kept out.

Another factor that played a part in the outcome of the match was that Morocco didn’t have a fully fit squad prior to the semifinal game against the French side.

Some players were not certain to start the match, even few minutes to kick-off as a result of fitness concerns.

The team, no doubt, have done well for themselves and for Africa, the outcome notwithstanding.

There is still a chance of possibly ending the tournament on a high with a third place finish against Croatia this Saturday.

The feat achieved by Morroco reverberates and they are the pride of Africa, North Africa region and the Arab world at large.

Other African representatives except Senegal who exited the tournament in the round of 16 stages, were all eliminated in the group stage.

It is worthy of note, however, that all African teams won at least one major match against a well established team.

Morocco raised the that hope Africa can win World Cup.

In fact Nigerian

President Muhammadu Buhari had congratulated the Moroccan national football team, the Atlas Loins, on its advancement to the semi finals of the ongoing FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, saying the team is capable of winning the tournament.

In a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, the President also lauded the country’s leadership, especially King Mohammed the VI, for playing an exemplary role, which has now given the whole of Africa the hope that any country on the continent can win the coveted FIFA trophy.

“President Muhammadu Buhari congratulates the Moroccan World Cup team, the Atlas Lions, and the ruler of the country, King Mohammed the VI, on making history by becoming the fourth team from an African country to ever qualify for the World Cup quarterfinals, and the first to win a place in a semi-final at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

“President Buhari said Morocco has made the entire continent proud with their grit and dexterity, giving hope that an African team can indeed win, and should win the ongoing global championship in Qatar.

“President Buhari commends the team for their skill and teamwork, noting at the same time that this could not have been achieved without the exemplary role of the Moroccan authorities in putting together a formidable team,” the statement reads.