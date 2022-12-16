Messy secrets in Gov Adeleke’s son marriage exposed !

Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
YouNews December 16, 2022 Celebrity, Court Cases, Crime, Events, News, Politics, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 106 Views

The ugly war between Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke’s son, Adesina Adeleke a.k.a Sina Rambo and his wife, Heidi Korth Adeleke has taken another dimension.

Few days after Korth took to social media to accuse her husband of domestic violence, she took to her Instagram page to open her husband’s can of worms.

She wrote; “Yes o! Someone who tried to get down with the house help? I don’t want him back o.”

“Dirty man. I am beyond disgusted!!! And I am never going back.”

“My family are behind me. And I will be fine. Continue be ing a pot head with no sense at 34.”

