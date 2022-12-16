Opinion: Thisday group and Tinubu’s people

Now that the issues between Thisday Group/Arise TV and spokespersons of the APC-PCC have fully degenerated into a thoroughly enjoyable bout of very public mudslinging, it pays to keep the initial matters of principle in view. The relevant matters here, in my view, are:

Arise TV has no right to insist that a candidate submit himself to its so-called Town Hall meetings if the candidate has cause to doubt its even handedness in such an enterprise; and The Tinubu Campaign equally has no right to seek the removal of Arise TV anchors that it disagrees with as this may smack of media dictatorship and an unwillingness to countenance alternative voices in the media space.

Having made these two points, all we can say to Nduka Obaigbena, my egbons Dele Alake and Bayo Onanuga as well as my friend Dr. Reuben Abati is, keep it coming! The long overdue sanitisation of the Nigerian media space may yet come via such inadvertent tell-all bricbats as they are now entertaining us to. Just keep it coming, folks! And all those unseen “elders” said to be working behind the scenes to prevail on the feuding parties to cease fire are well advised to stick to tending their grandchildren in their old age. The way things are going, even those elders could get hit by flying missiles!