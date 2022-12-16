Tinubu Rushed Off Campaign Stage @ Minna

The presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu, was allegedly rushed off the stage at the party’s presidential rally in Minna on Wednesday due to poor health.

It was reported earlier Nigeria earlier reported that the APC candidate could not arrive in the morning at the Bako Kontagora Stadium in Minna, the state capital.

A source revealed , that the former governor was advised to rest that Tuesday evening after he made an appearance at the North West zone rally held at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna thus delaying his arrival in Minna until Wednesday.

The former Lagos governor was said to have arrived at the venue of the rally in the afternoon in Minna.

However, when he was ushered to the stage to speak in a monitored live telecast, the APC flag bearer could only shout the party’s name several times in a slow and incoherent manner. “APC, APC, Niger! Nigeria, Nigeria! Sai Bago, Sai Bago, APC, APC!” Tinubu said on stage. “Sai Lolo, Sai lolo,” he continued, after which he busted into laughter. He kept shouting, “Sai Bago, sai jagaban”, a nickname he is known for as his voice kept diminishing. He continued shouting, “God bless you, God bless Niger State, may God bless you,” and was led away from the podium without presenting his manifesto nor his plans for the nation ahead of 2023 presidential election. The rally was thereafter cut short in a live beam monitored by this paper on television Station, TVC.

It’s Not True, Tinubu Fit – Alake The spokesman of the Tinubu campaign council, Dele Alake denied that its party’s flag bearer was rushed out of the rally ground base on poor health issues.

“Absolute bunkum, balderdash, hogwash, infantile imagination of warped minds,”

Alake wrote. “Go see the video clip, i was right behind him on the stage.

The Campaign started a little behind schedule and there were other activities marked for today like his commissioning of the APC Minna secretariat, visit to the emir etc vis a vis the time.