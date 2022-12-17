Do you have new naira notes ? Why it’s scarce

Have you try to make a withdrawal from an Automated Teller Machine, expecting the new, and getting the old ?

Most paying points are still dispensing old naira notes

The truth is that currency traffickers, who usually sell freshly minted naira notes at partygoers to spray on organisers, are conniving with bank tellers and their managers to mop up the new naira notes.

There are feelers that partygoers, high net worth customers and currency traffickers are mopping up the new notes.

Some categories of influential customers had infiltrated the banks and were being given new notes far above the limits set by the lenders.

The notes are being rationed to the majority of customers .

By 12 noon on Thursday (official release to public date) the new notes were no longer available in some banks, as what was allocated to the branch had been exhausted.

A senior official of a bank, said, “We received about N1.5m in N1,000 notes on Wednesday from our head office.

We gave out about N250,000 on Thursday when the redesigned naira notes officially hit the market as a lot of customers were hesitant to collect them.

“However, Friday,, the request for the new notes across the counter had surged. What we noticed was that some high net worth customers requested far above the limit we set per customer, which was N10,000.

” Some of them requested between N100,000 and N200,000 and they are customers we can’t ignore their requests.”

A branch manager of another bank said , “The latest instruction from our head office is that we should not give more than N50,000 per customer and we are giving out the new notes.

” It is against the CBN rule to keep cash in our vaults. Initially, the limit per customer was set at N2,000 and it was later increased to N10,000 and has been increased to N50,000.

“However, some high net worth customers have been calling to ask for higher amounts of up to N300,000.

“You have to manage a customer whose account balance is up to N5bn. We use our discretion in such circumstances.”

The hawkers, are cash in on Nigerians’ eagerness for the new notes to make profits before the daily withdrawal limits set by the CBN begins at the end of January.”

On the business sense in the currency hawkers mopping up , One of them said.

“There are many social engagements coming up at weekends and it would make good business sense to go to the venues with the new notes.

“You know that Nigerians love to show off. Even though the existing naira notes and the redesigned ones have the same values, many partygoers will like to make a statement by ‘spraying’ the new notes at parties.

It will be like ‘spraying’ dollar notes; so, I am prepared to offer a premium to get the new notes from the banks as I know that I will make my money back,” she said

Speaking on the scarcity of the new notes a senior official at the corporate headquarters of a tier-1 bank in Lagos said the limited volume of new naira notes currently in circulation had more to do with the restrictions put in place by the CBN, adding,

“The central bank does not want much money in circulation.

To bridge this gap is to manage what we have and to ensure that what is in circulation is not as much as what is being given out.”

A corporate affairs executive in a tier-2 bank stated, “The reason for the scarcity is that banks don’t want to give so much of the new notes to particular customers. The money will continue to flow as the CBN prints more and makes them available.

The new notes are in circulation. The demand far outweighs the supply, but they will go around before January 31.

“Those who want to collect N1m or more, for example, will be given some in new notes and a mixture of the old notes.

More of the new notes should be available later ; as the CBN prints more, they will be circulated.

When contacted, the Director of Corporate Communications, CBN, Mr Osita Nwanisobi, said the release of the new notes to banks was ongoing, noting that the process was still at the initial phase.

“The programme has just started and it is ongoing. Distribution is also ongoing.”