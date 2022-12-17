Grave dangers in cash withdrawal limit listed

Critics are faulting the CBN over its implementations as it made a case for villagers who would be gravelly affected by the policy.

The CBN officials might have the best of intentions in contemplating the policy, but evidently “failed to consider the unintended consequences of implementing it in the way they have planned; consequences that may be extremely grave.”

Public analysts have also knocked the CBN on the “unrealistic policy” of restricting individual’s cash withdrawal from the banks to N20,000 per day and N100,000 per week and N500,000 in the case of corporate bodies

A statement added, “The decision of the Central Bank of Nigeria to kick-start the long anticipated cashless payment regime in Nigeria with effect from January 2023 is well justified, perhaps even well intentioned.

Cash-based economies are notoriously costly, inefficient and prone to attacks by evil people.

“So, yes, the less cash available for all these criminals as the CBN is trying to achieve, the better for law-abiding citizens.

CBN officials may have the best of intentions while contemplating this policy, but evidently failed to consider the unintended consequences of implementing it in the way they have planned; consequences that may be extremely grave.

“If the CBN insists on implementing this wholly unrealistic policy of restricting individual’s cash withdrawal from the banks to N20,000 per day and N100,000 for a week or N500,000 in the case of corporate bodies,

” it won’t be long before we suffer a catastrophic collapse of the informal sector of the economy.

More than anyone, the CBN knows that transactions in commodity markets, especially in the rural areas, are entirely cash-based.

“The villager that brings to the market his chickens, beans, onions, goat or cows does not typically have a bank account or Internet skills.

Cash remains the overwhelming medium of exchange for much of the country, particularly in the North. This should surprise no one as bank offices are largely unavailable even for people who are keen and have the skills to use them.

“Even by the CBN’s reports, over 38 million adults in Nigeria do not currently have access to banking services with women, rural dwellers, micro-small and medium-sized enterprises and northern Nigeria being among the most disproportionately excluded.

“And despite its pious pretensions, it is on record that the CBN, under the present management, apparently out of desire to safeguard the interests of the commercial banks, has done much to undermine and stifle the progress of financial inclusion in Nigeria.

“Thanks to the decisions taken by the CBN, Nigeria, today, despite its size, has the dubious record of having the lowest financial penetration in all of Africa, perhaps in the world

“Under the circumstances, the CBN will do itself and the country a world of good if it invests more efforts at addressing these challenges.

It should start by ensuring that various financial institutions are created in sufficient numbers and in all parts of the country.”

On this issue Arewa Consultative Forum ACF said, “CBN should allow a level playing field for a wide range of financial providers and encourage partnerships between them.

Furthermore, the CBN must enforce strict regulations that protect people’s money. It must inform, encourage and prepare the public adequately for the transition.

“Until the CBN is able to address these challenges substantially, a pre-emptive move or a frog-jump into a cashless payment system, however well intentioned, will only land us in a bottomless pit.”