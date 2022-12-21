Is Doyin Okupe’s travail a political ambush ?..as Obi accepts resignation

Okupe claims innocence and vows to keep fighting the charges, but he has paid a fine of 13M, is that not an admission of culpability?

Mr Okupe’s conviction on Monday by the Federal High Court in Abuja followed his prosecution by the anti-graft agency EFCC for money laundering to the tune of N700 million. He illicitly received money from former National Security Adviser Sambo Dasuki Sambi from the funds meant for arms procurement. EFCC charged.

He was jailed for two years but the judge placed an option of a fine of N13 million, which he took and avoided time in prison.

Curiously, Kenneth Okonkwo, an actor and a lawyer has claimed that Doyin Okupe withdraws from Peter Obi’s campaign is political ambush.

To him the worst of Labour is better than the best of PDP and APC combined.

Doyin Okupe was convicted and jailed by the federal high court on Monday

A day after his conviction for money laundering, Doyin Okupe Tuesday announced his withdrawal from the campaign of Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party.

Until his conviction and eventual resignation, Mr Okupe, 70, was the Director-General of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Organisation. He announced his resignation on Tuesday evening using his well-known Twitter handle.

“It’s time to step aside. But I am with PO and the Obidients and the Presidential Campaigns till God gives us victory in Jesus Name (sic),” tweeted Mr Okupe, reiterating his support for Mr Obi (“PO”) and supporters (“Obidients”).

In a letter attached to the tweet, Mr Okupe wrote to Mr Obi recalling a discussion both politicians had about the conviction, which the former called “personal travails”.

“You will recall I briefed you yesterday about my personal travails in seeking justice and clearing my name using the Nigerian Legal System to pursue same,” he wrote.

“I have invested too much energy in your campaign to allow my personal travails to become a source of distraction.

“In the circumstance, I have opted to step aside and plead that you appoint a new Campaign DG, who can continue the assignment with zero distractions

Okupe ambushed himself by collecting money illegally and no evidence as to how he spent them !

Interestingly, the presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has accepted the resignation of Dr. Doyin Okupe from his role as Director-General of his campaign.

Okupe resigned via a letter dated Tuesday, December 20 and addressed to Obi.

His resignation followed his conviction and sentencing by Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Monday for breaching the Money Laundering Act.

The judge convicted the former Senior Special Assistant on Media to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan on 26 of 59 counts preferred against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

He was sentenced to two years in prison, with an option of N500,000 fine on each of the 26 counts.

In the wake of the conviction, Obi’s supporters early Tuesday called on him to sever ties with Okupe.

Okupe’s resignation letter was made available to the media hours later.

Reacting to Okupe’s resignation, Obi said, “My Dear Elder Brother Doyin, I received your letter offering to step aside in order to avoid any distraction to the good work of trying to forge a new direction for our country, on board of which you have been from inception. It is a decision which I respect.

“The story of this historic effort, which has galvanised millions of our countrymen, particularly our youths, cannot be complete without mentioning your commitment, dedication, and the boundless energy that you brought to bear.

“It is my sincere hope that our legal system will afford you an opportunity to eventually clear your name.”