Plot to arrest Emefiele thickens, reactions mount

During a tensed moment the federal high court in Abuja declined an application by the Department of State Services (DSS) to arrest Emefiele over terrorism charges.

To wit, the Directorate of State Security Service DSS approached a Federal High Court Abuja in the secret suit under S66 of the Terrorism Prevention and Prohibition Act, 2022 to demand that the Court order for Emefiele’s detention for 60 days in the first instance.

And that is generating reactions.

Joseph Hayab, chairperson of the Kaduna chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has expressed concern over the plot to arrest and detain Godwin Emefiele, governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

There are suggestions that the bid to arrest Emefiele might be political given the impact the redesign of the naira and limit on cash withdrawals might have on vote buying in the 2023 elections.

Reacting, Hayab, in a statement, wondered how the new CBN policy has become a tool for politicians to pick a fight with Emefiele.

He accused the politicians of wanting to intimidate the CBN governor in order to carry out voter inducement during the elections.

“What are those against CBN new money policy hiding?” he asked.

“We are concerned that what should be a monetary policy has become a tool for some politicians to pick a fight with the Governor of the Central Bank and his board.

Why would a spokesman of a political party be releasing a statement encouraging the DSS to go after the CBN Governor?

“That shows that this is a case of the voice of Jacob and the hand of Esau. Surely, every right-thinking Nigerian knows that politicians had stockpiled huge sums of cash in order to manipulate the 2023 elections.

“Indeed, we saw the image on a blackboard behind the son of a prominent politician where the words ‘monetary inducement’ was boldly written.

Therefore, we are of the considered view that the attempt to intimidate the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria into abandoning the program of redesigning the naira and the new ATM limits is at the behest of politicians whose election strategy is based on money inducement.

“We remind all and sundry that the international community is watching this unfolding artificial crisis and is not fooled by the positioning of those who want to frustrate this patriotic policy. No one should take the silence and patience of Nigerians for granted. Nigerians have suffered enough.

In further reaction Massive protests hit the streets of Abuja, on Monday, following the discovery of the suit secretly filed by the State Security Service (SSS) wherein it accused the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, of terrorism financing as well as other crimes it described as economic crimes of national security dimension.

The protesters comprising Buhari Legacy Defenders, Arewa Youth Consultative Movement Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo Youth Movement, African Centre for Justice and Human Rights, Ethnic youth Leaders Political Parties Chairmen Forum, Lawyers in Defence of Economic rights and Justice, marched to the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice where they submitted a petition against the action of the SSS and called for the sack of its DG, Mr. Yusuf Magaji Bichi.

They also submitted similar letter to the office of the President, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Inspector General of Police, among others.

The groups, which rose from a press conference before they embarked on the march alleged that the SSS embarked on the alleged plot to remove the CBN Governor for political and pecuniary reasons saying the DG SSS and his allies in the plot had already promised someone else the office on the agreement that the cash withdrawal limit policy would be immediately suspended.

Addressing the conference on Monday, the Convener of the Coalition, Tochukwu Ohazuruike, said that the Secret Police filed a Motion in Court accusing the CBN Governor of terrorism financing and other crimes it described as economic crimes of national security dimension.

The protesters further claimed that this plot of labeling Emefiele a terrorist was to undermine President Muhammadu Buhari, usurp his powers to hire and fire and remove Emefiele from office on the strength that they would get an order to detain him for at least 60 days to impose another person as the Central Bank Governor.