Analysts say CBN caved to thieves for increasing withdrawal limit

They finally caged this man ..and by extension, caged Nigeria.

The vultures have waded in. Nigeria is in deep trouble until a time when these thieves shall cease to control Nigeria.

In a democratic society, power belongs to the PEOPLE not to CROOKS who fight back.

Everything about our system is somersaulted and lop-sidedness, even the best intention is flawed because of leadership problems.

Perhaps, These heads at the CBN should have tested the water .Now with the back and forth the impression is given that they haven’t got the foggiest idea what to do as they continue to keep stumbling along trying to feel the air and see from what direction the wind is blowing.

These are thinking on minds as Central Bank of Nigeria has increased the maximum weekly limit for cash withdrawals across all channels by individuals and corporate organisations to N500,000 and N5 million, respectively.

Typical of how our policymakers rush to implement untested models without analytical certainties of probable outcomes or any measurable impact analysis of any kind. It’s called “flying by the seat of the pants,” a.k.a., winging it!

Little Emefy would likely run our economy up the creek without a paddle. This same guy who gambled with his N100 million & lost trying to be president?

Criminals in Civilian uniform. The senate, the house of rep, the state house of assembly, the local government chairmen or women, the so-called local government councilors, the federal and state ministry, the commissioners, the ministers, and their advisers.

These people are corrupt to the core. Fela’s music of corruption said it all. Civilian’s corruption is worse than arm robbery. Enslaving millions of Nigerians and making Nigerians a laughing stock.

Let’s see how much money you will take to the grave with you.