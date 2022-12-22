Hope dims, scarcity continues, as depots run out of fuel !

Relief created by availability of fuel in major cities weekends and earlier in the week is proving to be a short lived one.

Queues for Premium Motor Spirit, popularly called petrol, which were gradually abating recently, suddenly re-emerged on Wednesday in many cities, including Lagos and Abuja.

The development is clearly giving Nigerians of what to expect during the Yuletide season.

Fuel scarcity has started taking a toll on motorists, who have hiked their fares.

YOUNEWS checks reveal that many depots were currently running out of the product.

Fuel scarcity has worsened despite the claim by NNPC that it had imported over 2.5 billion litres of petrol, enough to keep the country wet during the festive season.

YOUNEWS gathered that many depots were currently running out of the product, a development that reduced supplies from depots to retail stations across the country.

In Abuja, many filling stations, particularly those of independent oil marketers, remained closed due to lack of products, while the few outlets of major marketers that dispensed petrol started witnessing queues from mid-day till evening on Wednesday.

National oil company to release large volumes of the product but this only addressed the fuel crisis briefly.

The Secretary, Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, Abuja-Suleja, Mohammed Shuaibu, said there was still PMS supply shortfall from the NNPCL, stressing that the re-emerging queues in Lagos, Abuja and other cities had revealed this.

He said the NNPCL was focusing on city centres of Abuja and Lagos, while neglecting areas that were far away from cities, adding that aside from queues in these areas, the cost of petrol in those locations was higher than N200/litre.

Shuaibu said, “There’s a shortfall in supply but the NNPCL will be telling you not to panic, and that they have products when we cannot see them. Look at our depots, our tanks are empty.

“No petroleum marketer that used his money or borrowed money from the bank to build and invest in a filling station will lock up his station at the end of the day without any cogent reason.”

Asked whether depots in Abuja were empty, for instance, the Suleja Depot, Shuaibu replied, “It is. Any product you see today that comes through the Suleja Depot is by bridging.

“And when you go down south, you’ll be buying from depot owners at a high price. That is why the NNPCL should be held responsible. It should explain why the product is not in circulation.”

Also speaking, the President, Natural Oil and Gas Association of Nigeria, Benneth Korie, stated that a lot of filling stations were currently folding up due unavailability of the PMS to dispense and the challenges associated with accessing the product.

He said, “We are sacrificing a lot by doing this business with losses every day. Go and see the number of filling stations that have folded up in Nigeria. For the depots, how many of them have fuel to sell?”

He stated that the availability of petrol in Nigeria was currently the problem facing operators in the downstream and not necessarily the cost of the commodity.

Korie, however, explained that the cost of the PMS at filling stations operated by major marketers had been below N200/litre because major oil marketers often got their products directly from NNPCL.

He said independent marketers at times made purchase from these major marketers, as this was why the cost of petrol at retail outlets operated by independent marketers was usually higher than N200/litre.

“We are all marketers, but it depends on how you get your own product. They (major marketers) get their products from source (NNPCL) and we get ours from them (major marketers). So, don’t expect us to sell less than them,” he stated.