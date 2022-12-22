Still travelling @ Xmas ,with this fuel scarcity ?

Many, we know are having a rethink !

It has to be so, scarcity of fuel because is the main reason why the fares have increased astronomically., though other factors are also responsible.

Drivers and passengers are bemoaning the high cost of fuel and fares, just as the Christmas and New Year celebrations approach, with many citizens preparing to travel out of Lagos and other states.

In December every year, people travel to different destinations to visit their loved ones as they celebrate the season.

However, the current fuel scarcity at filling stations has led to a sharp increase in the fares being charged by transport companies.

While passengers lament the sharp increase in fares, drivers and transport companies blame this on the unavailability of petroleum products.

Generally speaking, Passengers now pay twice the fare for their journey.

Although, during periods like this transport fares usually increase, but not like what we are seeing now.

Petrol price had jumped to N270/litre, from the N175/litre, in most stations.

YOUNEWS Checks also reveal another factor: Many people feel drivers are being greedy.Not a few are accusing transport companies of extorting passengers and making things difficult.

A driver ,however counter the thinking by saying ;

“but that is not so. By 4am this morning, I was already on a queue at the filling station. It was only around 8am I got my tank filled.

“Now, on getting to the park, I have to queue again and the time is now 3pm, which means I only went for one trip to Ibadan today. But I used to do two trips before now.

“Naturally, the fares would increase as we have to go through a lot to buy fuel and at its present high cost too.”

Days to Christmas Holiday, to travell to the Eastern part of Nigeria, you need minimum transport fare of between N1,8000. and N22,000.

It would increase to N24,000 on Thursday, and more on Friday..up it goes!

By 24th and 25th of this month, the fare might get to N30,000 if care is not taken.

The security challenges in the East also contributed to the hike.

He said, “Travelling in Nigeria is no longer safe, especially to the Eastern part of the country, we take a lot of risks getting people to their destinations.

Fuel price is also an added problem. Meanwhile, people even book and pay upfront just to get seats despite the hike in fares.”

Are you still travelling ?