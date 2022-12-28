Lawyer shot dead by Police pregnant with twins..how it happened ?

Fact have emerged that Omobolanle Raheem, the lawyer who was shot dead was pregnant with twins.

She was shot at by Drambi Vandi, a policeman attached to the Ajiwe Police Station, Ajah, Lagos State.

Bereaved mum of the slain Lawyer revealed this during a condolence visit to the family by the state Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi.

She said, “I cannot see my ‘The Law’ again. People usually call her ‘The Law’. She was taken away from me. She was pregnant with twins.

It would be recalled that another policeman from the division had killed one Gafaru Buraimoh on December 7.

“She died with her glory. She left a five-year-old daughter behind. And they took her away.

“On Monday, my granddaughter came to me and said ‘Grandma Iju Ishaga, I saw you yesterday when you were crying; you were shouting; is it because of my mummy?’ And I said ‘yes’.

“Then she came again and told me, ‘Pastor Jerry said what God cannot do does not exist; so, grandma, stop crying’. And she kissed me on the cheek.

“It is not easy. A child that I have been training since childhood. I suffered over her. I hawked oranges; there is nothing I did not do.”

YOUNEWS gayhered that Vandi and his team tried to stop the car conveying Raheem and her family as they made a U-turn under the Ajah Bridge.

The policeman shot at the vehicle and Raheem was hit by a bullet.

She was rushed to a hospital where she was confirmed dead.

Now, Vandi who is being interrogated by the DPO and some senior police officers is claiming accidental discharge.

He said he had cocked his gun to scare someone earlier and forgot to return it to safe.

By the time the victim arrived at the checkpoint, he attempted to repeat the same act, but mistakenly pulled the trigger.”

Facts from the preliminary investigation clearly States that, “He was also not supposed to be part of the team that went out that Monday morning.

” Besides, it was a pistol that was also assigned to him and not the AK-47.

” We don’t know how he turned out to be in possession of the gun,”

Two policemen detained with Vandi have however been released on Tuesday.

The two policemen arrested with the ASP who killed the lawyer were released after giving their testimonies to the command.

They were arrested because they saw what happened. They were not the ones who allegedly killed the woman. They have given their stories on what happened.

Curiously Vandi, a Police source said is a calm officer. He is due to be promoted to Deputy Superintendent of Police by February 2023 and retire in 2024 before the unfortunate incident.

Reacting to the incident, the President, Muhammadu Buhari , directed the Nigeria Police Force to take “the strongest possible action” against the suspect.

The President, in a statement signed by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, also assured the deceased’s family and members of the Nigeria Bar Association that justice would prevail.

He noted that the incident was “a stark reminder of the recurring menace of the mishandling of weapons” and a wakeup call to law enforcement agencies, including the police, to ensure full implementation of reforms instituted by the regime.