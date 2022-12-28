Obi replaces Okupe with Osuntokun

Obi has tapped Osuntokun, ex-aide of Obasanjo, as new campaign DG

The Labour Party (LP) presidential campaign council named Akin Osuntokun, a former managing director of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), as its new director-general hours ago.

Doyin Okupe, the former director-general of the campaign organisation, resigned after he was convicted over money laundering charges.

In a statement on Tuesday, Diran Onifade, spokesperson of the campaign organisation, described Osuntokun as a “strategist”.

“The Obi-Baba Ahmed Campaign Organization has appointed Balogun Akin Osuntokun as the new Director-General of the campaign organisation. He succeeds Dr Doyin Okupe,” Onifade said.

“Until recently, Osuntokun was the zonal coordinator (south). He is a Nigerian political scientist, strategist, researcher, administrator, journalist and writer, with experience in media advocacy, policy research and implementation and political analysis.

“A former Managing Director of the News Agency of Nigeria, Osuntokun served as Political Adviser to former President Olusegun Obasanjo, and as Director of the Presidential campaign of the People’s Democratic Party in 2011.

“He brings to his new position vast political and media experience.”

Akin Osuntokun was appointed as a Political Adviser to President Olusegun Obasanjo between 1999 and 2007.[2] In 2011, Mr Akin Osuntokun became the Director of the Presidential Campaign of the People’s Democratic Party in the 2011 general elections.

Akin Osuntokun has served as the managing director of Odua Printing Corporation, News Agency of Nigeria, sat on the board of several public corporations and also contributes to newspaper columns.

Akin Osuntokun is the current Balogun of Okemesi – which translates to the war commander of Okemesi Ekiti where he hails from. This title was once held by Fabunmi of Okemesi, who led the Kiriji War between 1877 and 1893.

In July 2021, Balogun Akin Osuntokun was named by the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi as the chairman of the Ooni caucus alongside 27 other members some of which include the Olugbon of Igbon, Oba Olusola Alao; Senator Biodun Olujimi, Toyin Saraki, Segun Awolowo, Doyin Okupe, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, Prince Oye Oyewumi, Muyiwa Ige, General Olu Okunnowo, DIG Taiwo Lakanu (retd), General Secretary, Afenifere, Mr Sola Ebiseni; Jimi Agbaje, Sola Lawal, Debola Oluwagbayi, Dupe Adelaja, Dele Momodu, Senator Tolu Odebiyi, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, Dr Seun Obasanjo, Makin Soyinka, Dele Adesina (SAN), AIG Tunji Alapinni (retd.), Dr Reuben Abati, Eniola Bello, Bimbo Ashiru, Senator Tokunbo Ogunbanjo and Dapo Adelegan.

The party’s National Chairman, Julious Abure, who announced Osintokun’s appointment had said the decision was reached after wide consultations with party stakeholders across the board.