Touching : Woman Killed Trying To Save Son From Kidnappers

The Plateau State Police Command has confirmed the killing of a retired Naval Officer, Mrs. Hellen Godos, by suspected kidnappers in Dong Community, Jos North…

DSP Alfred Alabo, the spokesman for the command, who confirmed the development, said security personnel are on the trail of the kidnappers.

The gunmen attacked the residence of the deceased at about 8pm, on Christmas Eve, in an attempt to kidnap her son, adding that they shot into the air to scare away residents of the community before proceeding to the residence of the retired squadron leader.

One of the occupants of the house, who escaped, disclosed that when the kidnappers attempted to kidnap the son of the deceased, “the woman started pleading and trying to hold back her son, but one of the kidnappers shot the woman at close range.

The retired squadron leader died on the spot. Another occupant was shot in his leg while the kidnappers went away with the son of the deceased.

“After the operation, the kidnappers, who came on motorcycles and a car, fired several gunshots into the air again to aid their escape from the community. The incident caused serious apprehension and tension in the area,” he added.