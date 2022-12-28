Wike & the gang: Plus & Minuses of 5G tagged Integrity Group

How relevant is this group to the outcome of 2023 general election, and other elections ?

That is the buzz question on the mind of many.

As some laugh at Wike and others for over rating themselves, there are those who think the group hold the ace to outcome of the elections next year.

The five aggrieved Peoples Democratic Party governors otherwise known as Integrity Group

The Group consists of Governors Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Samuel Ortom (Benue) and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu states and some political heavyweights from the South.

The Group ,YOUNEWS states birthed as a child of circumstance. They

had parted ways with the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The disagreement is essentially over Atiku’s refusal to prevail on the PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu to resign after he, Atiku, a northerner clinched the presidential ticket of the party.

The governors insisted that Ayu’s resignation would ensure a balance in the leadership of the main opposition party.

Though the Atiku-Okowa presidential campaign organisation is insisting that the PDP presidential candidate will win the 2023 presidential election at the first ballot.

There are however indications and allegations that the group is no Whole, but verily divisible !

They have different approaches to the issue. Some of them have nothing against Atiku. But none of the governors will come out to speak against the joint decision of the group that the presidency should come to the South.

” If Ayu has stepped down, they would have supported Atiku.’’ a source mentioned to YOUNEWS

A major crack in the fold of Integrity Group, it was learnt, involves who to support between Obi and the All Progressives Congress standard bearer, Bola Tinubu.

Sources are however saying G5 may endorse their preferred presidential candidate on January 5, barring any unforeseen circumstances.

From all indications, the governors will announce their preferred candidate next week. If there is no major event before January 5 when Makinde will kick off his campaign, they will make the announcement on that day in Ibadan.’’

The governors, who are presently meeting in London, United Kingdom, might be influenced by former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s advice that the Presidency should come to the South-East in 2023.

Sources affirm, the group would go for Peter Obi of Labour Party.

A major minus for Integrity Group is said to be how Wike ,perceived to be the arrow head of the group has been handling things, his style, and attitude.

It has been said that he is fighting a personal battle.

the Wike-led group lacked the pedigree to question Atiku’s faithfulness to the party, a source said

“That the G-5 purportedly led by Wike is talking about trust and loyalty is laughable and painful in the ears of discerning Nigerians.

“If anyone is to talk about trust that person must not even stand close to Governor Wike to do so, for him or her to be taken seriously.

“We know Wike and Wike knows himself. He should tell us what happened between him and all those that helped him in the past starting from Peter Odili, who in his large-heartedness still tolerated him, to Rotimi Amaechi, another former governor.

“Wike coming out to say he will announce his candidate to Nigerians and campaign for the candidate is akin to the last kick of a dying horse.’’

Lie has also been put to Wike claim that Atiku Abubakar promised to ask Ayu to resign.

” How possible is that?

Go and listen to the speech the chairman gave on resignation. He said: ‘I am a democrat and a party man. If a Northern candidate emerges as a presidential candidate and my party asks me to resign, in the interest of the party, I will.’

“He neither said if a failed aspirant asked him to, nor did he say if Wike asked him to.

Rather than ask him to resign, the National Executive Committee passed a vote of confidence on Dr Iyorchia Ayu and the National Working Committee that he leads. How else do you want the party to say carry on?