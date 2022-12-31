Court remands Police who shot Lawyer dead in Ikoyi prison

A Yaba Chief Magistrate’s Court on Friday remanded the Assistant Superintendent of Police, Drambi Vandi, in the Ikoyi Correctional Centre, over alleged unlawful shooting and killing of a pregnant lawyer, Mrs. Omobolanle Raheem, in Lagos on Christmas Day.

The Chief Magistrate, Miss Adeola Olatunbosun, ordered that Vandi be remanded till January 30, 2023, pending the legal advice on the case from the Office of the Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecutions.

The defendant was remanded following an application by Lagos State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Moyosore Onigbanjo, SAN.

Raheem was coming from an eatery with some family members on Christmas Day and had tried to make a U-turn under the Ajah Bridge when the cop shot her.

The 41-year-old woman was rushed to a hospital, where she was confirmed dead.

Onigbanjo based his application on a temporary one-count murder charge against Vandi and under Section 264 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law of Lagos, 2015.

The charge, read, “That you ASP Drambi Vandi on the 25th day of December 2022, at Ajah Road, along the Lekki Expressway, Lagos, unlawfully killed one Omobolanle Raheem by shooting the deceased in the chest contrary to Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.”

The Attorney General told Magistrate Olatunbosun that the basis for the remand was to allow the police to conclude its investigations into the matter.

The magistrate granted the request to remand the defendant at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre and ordered that the case file be duplicated and sent to the Director of Public Prosecution, Dr Babajide Martins, for legal advice.

She adjourned till January 30, 2023, to await legal advice.

After the remanded of Vandi, the Command’s Police Public Relations Officer Benjamin Hundeyin also tweeted that the defendant had been remanded.

He made the disclosure on his official Twitter handle.

Ajah Police Killings: LERSA Pays Condolence Visits to Victims’ Families

Meanwhile, the Executive Council of the Lekki Estates Residents and Stakeholders Association on Friday paid condolence visits to the families of Bolanle Raheem and Gafaru Buraimoh, who were recently shot dead by the police in separate incidents.